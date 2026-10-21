"She Is Tea": Why Megan Thee Stallion Wants Priyanka Chopra On The Victoria's Secret Runway

Megan Thee Stallion has a suggestion for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's next star guest, and it is none other than Priyanka Chopra. The Grammy-winning rapper thinks the Indian actor would make a great honorary Angel and would love to see her walk the iconic lingerie brand's runway.

Megan, who performed at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, shared her pick during a recent conversation with InStyle magazine. When asked which celebrity she would choose to be an honorary Angel for a day, the rapper had Priyanka in mind. Megan praised Priyanka's beauty and wondered if she had ever received her wings.

“So many hot ladies,” she said, before adding, “Somebody I just recently saw who is so beautiful is Priyanka. And I don't know if she's ever had her wings before.”

The interviewer then pointed out that Priyanka might not have had the opportunity yet. Megan stood by her choice and explained why she would like to see the actor on the runway.

"Okay. Well, I would definitely give it to Priyanka because she is tea and I feel like Victoria's Secret Runway need to see that," she declared.

What's Next For Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka has several projects keeping her busy. She was last seen in Frank E. Flowers' The Bluff, which premiered on Prime Video in February. In the film, she plays a retired Caribbean pirate who has settled into a quiet life on a remote island. Her peaceful existence is disrupted when a group of buccaneers, led by an old enemy, arrives to claim the bounty on her head, putting her family in danger.

The actor is also preparing for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Priyanka. Her last Indian film was The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019.

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