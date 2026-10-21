Inside Vijay Sethupathi's Real Estate Portfolio: Rs 50 Crore Chennai Home, An Office, And More

Vijay Sethupathi is a prolific actor who has primarily worked in the Tamil film industry, but he has also delivered notable performances in Telugu and Hindi films. He is one of the highest-paid actors in India and has received two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and a National Award, among others.

He recently featured in Baththa, a Tamil-language comedy drama in which the actor plays a gangster. His performance has been garnering praise from audiences and critics since the film was released in theatres on October 1.

But Vijay Sethupathi is not just an actor. He is also a sound investor. Here is a look at his whopping real estate portfolio.

Vijay Sethupathi's Chennai Home

Vijay Sethupathi's primary residence is in Chennai. While there are no interior images available on his social media profiles, several pictures of the exterior have been clicked by fans over the years.

The white house, with yellow accent walls, a terracotta-tiled roof, and blinds on the balcony, makes his humble abode stand out in the locality. According to Times Entertainment, the cost of his home is around Rs 50 crore, but this figure cannot be independently verified.

Vijay Sethupathi's Other Properties

According to a report by MagicBricks, the Jawan star also owns several other properties in the city. His Kilpauk property has strong long-term value because it is located in one of Chennai's most premium localities.

Vijay Sethupathi reportedly invested in a property in Ennore because he spent the early years of his life there, making it an emotional investment. He also owns an office in Valasaravakkam, a premium neighbourhood in Chennai.

In February 2025, he reportedly donated Rs 1.30 crore to support a housing project for film workers. The report suggests that the combined valuation of these properties is around Rs 100 crore.

Vijay Sethupathi's Luxurious Lifestyle

According to a report by The Economic Times, Vijay Sethupathi has a net worth of Rs 140 crore. Despite leading a luxurious lifestyle and having a staggering bank balance, he still chases money.

Speaking about it, he said bluntly, "Money is ultimate. Everybody needs money. I have seen how people's masks fall off for money. It gives security, and it brings happiness. My relationship with money hasn't changed. I still chase it. I work hard, and I do good work because only then will people pay me well. Otherwise, they won't."

Although work gives him the most happiness, he believes money is essential. "But we are comparing happiness with money, which is not right. Money is basic, like food. We need it for everything," he told the publication.

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