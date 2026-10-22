Inside Cricketer Sanju Samson's Rs 6 Crore Kerala Bungalow With Wooden Interiors, Lush Balcony, Private Gym

Few cricketers have been talked about as much as Sanju Samson this year. Beyond making a mark on the field, the batsman cherishes a peaceful life away from the spotlight. Although the cricketer has houses in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, his primary home is in Kerala.

Sanju stays in a luxurious bungalow in Thiruvananthapuram with his wife, Charulatha Ramesh. The stunning independent villa is located in the premium coastal enclave of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, which combines traditional Kerala design with modern architecture.

Sanju's bungalow is designed around a spacious, open-plan layout that allows coastal breezes to circulate freely throughout the house. The residence features a distinctive stainless-steel entrance gate adorned with geometric and rectilinear patterns.

From the outside, the house feels simple and elegant, with large glass doors and windows featuring wooden frames. The entire house follows a white and cream colour palette for its interiors. The veranda features white and grey marble flooring, while the pale colour palette makes the spaces feel brighter and larger. The cream-and-brown patterned sofas also elevate the living room, making the space feel warm and inviting. The wooden floors further add rustic beauty to the otherwise modern house.

The cricketer's courtyard is decorated with beautiful floral rangoli and traditional brass lamps, showcasing Kerala's rich culture. Tall plants stand in a corner of the veranda, while the balcony is wrapped in vines and creepers. The artificial glass flooring in Sanju's balcony also gives the cosy space a garden-like feel.

The staircase in Sanju's house features polished dark wood and carved pillars. While the dark wood gives the space a regal, vintage feel, the wooden pillars and handrails add a touch of elegance.

According to Asianet News, the cricketer's home also has a dedicated gym area to help him prioritise fitness. The private gym is fully equipped with state-of-the-art fitness equipment. According to the outlet, the lavish coastal residence is worth approximately Rs 6 crore.

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