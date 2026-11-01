"Your Mother-in-Law Is A Tyrant": R Madhavan Once Recalled The Worst Relationship Advice He Received

R Madhavan once revealed the worst relationship advice he has ever received. Ahead of the release of Aap Jaisa Koi, the actor spoke to a media outlet about what he considers the most misguided piece of advice he was given about relationships.

Madhavan said he was once told that people should not become too close to their in-laws and that one should always be cautious around a mother-in-law. Speaking to The Quint as reported by The Indian Express, he recalled being told, "That your in-laws and you are not supposed to be best of friends. You have to be careful, and your mother-in-law is a tyrant. I've had the most wonderful in-laws in my life."

Talking about Madhavan, the actor recently sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling a brand-new look. He shared a video in which he was seen sporting messy hair, a beard, and glasses. Smiling at the camera, he said, "Another day, another film, another look."

On the personal front, Madhavan married Sarita Birje in 1999. Before getting married, the couple dated for eight years. Sarita was once his student.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Madhavan shared why their marriage has remained strong despite the pressures of his career in the film industry.

"We have an equal amount of fights as any couple. We have a great amount of respect for each other. For Sarita, I am not just a national star or an actor she has to feel privileged to be the wife of. She's an equal partner with the guy who fell in love with her and respects her. And I lose no opportunity to make her feel how lucky I am," Madhavan said.

Crediting Sarita as an ideal daughter-in-law, Madhavan said that was one of the reasons he chose her as his life partner.

Madhavan and Sarita Birje became parents six years after their wedding. In 2005, they welcomed a son, Vedaant.

Unlike his father, who pursued acting, Vedaant developed a keen interest in swimming. In 2019, he made India proud by winning a silver medal at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championships and has continued to achieve success in the sport.

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