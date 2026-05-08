Madhavan Shares Instagram Post On 5 Things Men Like About Their Parnters But Are 'Too Shy To Ask' For

Madhavan can beat any Gen-Z lover when it comes to setting relationship goals. The Dhurandhar actor re-shared an Instagram post on his Stories—a series called "5 Habits Men Love but Are Too Shy to Ask Their Wives For."

The mushy post lists five things a man prioritizes in his partner but is too shy to ask for.

Going by the slides, they are: She Initiates Sometimes; She Speaks Well of Him Publicly; She Shows Random Affection; She Expresses Trust Clearly; and She Prioritizes Him Over Outside Attention.

All these captions challenge the stereotypical notion of love, where a man is portrayed as the first-move maker.

Madhavan, like a true gentleman, doesn't adhere to gender stereotypes and loves the idea of being adored.

The Mantra of a Successful Marriage

Before marrying Sarita—who was once his student—the couple dated for eight years.

On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Madhavan shared why their marriage has worked despite his being a film star.

"We have an equal amount of fights as any couple. We have a great amount of respect for each other. For Sarita, I am not just a national star or an actor she has to feel privileged to be the wife of. She's an equal partner with the guy who fell in love with her and respects her. And I lose no opportunity to make her feel how lucky I am," Madhavan said.

Crediting her as a perfect daughter-in-law, Madhavan said it was one of the reasons he chose her over other women.

R. Madhavan and Sarita Birje became parents six years after their wedding.

In 2005, they welcomed a baby boy and named him Vedaant. Unlike his father, who chose acting, Vedaant developed a strong interest in swimming. In 2019, he made the country proud by winning a silver medal for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championships and continues to break records.