Kangana Ranaut On <i>Dhurandhar</i>: 'Madhavan Was Very Close In Portraying Ajit Doval'

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join the Dhuandhaar fan club. During a chat on the ANI podcast, the Queen actress said Dhuandhaar revived the Hindi film industry, which had been losing its connect with the audience. Moreover, she praised her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Madhavan as a terrific actor, saying he was very close in portraying Ajit Doval (national security adviser in India), who "inspired" his character in the franchise.

Kangana said the Hindi industry was losing its touch with the masses as southern films made their way to the Hindi hinterland. With Dhuandhaar, people of India found their voice—the content they wanted to watch on the screen—claimed Kangana.

"If you see the spirit of the film industry, in a way, it was becoming disconnected from the country. Audience participation had declined, studios were depleting, and people didn't want to watch these films anymore. South Indian films gained greater entry and much recognition, especially as they were more relevant, culture-focused, and regional in spirit.

"With such relevant films, people want to watch them. The country has identified such films. You can see how the film has done amazing business as people wanted to see their own stories. Dhuandhaar has revived the film industry and given new hope," Kangana added.

Asked if her Tanu Weds Manu co-star Madhavan played the role to perfection, Kangana said, "Madhavan was terrific in the film. I have met Ajit Dovalji, and he has a huge personality. I think there should be an entirely separate film on Ajit Doval. Only then would an actor be able to do justice to his character. But Madhavan was very close. He is a very good actor."

Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

About Dhuandhaar

Released on March 19, the second instalment of Dhuandhaar surpassed the lifetime collections of the first film in 11 days. It became the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

Dhuandhaar: The Revenge has minted ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark, beating the Baahubali and Pushpa franchises.

While Dhuandhaar: The Revenge's domestic collection is closing in on Pushpa 2's, a few deciding factors remain before it surpasses the latter. Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore from the Hindi market, coupled with ₹511.70 crore from South Indian states. Dhuandhaar: The Revenge has matched the Hindi contribution but earned less from southern states compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

"According to the regional breakdown, Pushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone)," reported Sacnilk. (These numbers were from a week ago.)

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhuandhaar: The Revenge.