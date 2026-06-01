Jacob Elordi Is "Starstruck" By Kendall Jenner's A-List Inner Circle: Report

Euphoria star Jacob Elordi and model Kendall Jenner have been making headlines for months. While neither has publicly admitted to their romance, reports suggest that the pair have been spending more time together and are increasingly growing closer.

Now, a new report claims that Kendall's influential circle of celebrity friends has left a lasting impression on Jacob. The actor has been impressed by the model's star-studded social network, according to the Daily Mail.

“He is thrilled with her social circle, which he has called 'impressive' because it's all heavy hitters. It's one big name after another. Jacob is starstruck for sure," the source said.

Jacob was recently spotted with Kendall Jenner's inner circle, including her sister Kylie and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, as well as Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber. The Oscar nominee was particularly impressed by Kendall's half-sister, Kim Kardashian, whom he “thinks the world of and respects lots” for her brands like SKIMS and her acting projects.

The actor was dating Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, on and off for four years before they called it quits for good. An insider reveals Jacob still “loves Giannulli to pieces” and they've stayed friends, but he “had a hard time” with her friends.

“When he was with Olivia, their circle was a bunch of LA brats who liked to party. Olivia is great, she is a nice girl, but a lot of her friends are privileged; they are kind of a snobby bunch," the source said.

Kendall's circle, on the other hand, is much “more elevated” and focused on IPOs and billion-dollar moves. "He is thrilled. In Kendall's camp, everyone helps each other out."

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were first seen together in Paris in 2022. The pair then attended the same Bottega Veneta show in 2024. They were also spotted engaged in a conversation at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

However, speculation around their romance only began after they were seen kissing at Justin Bieber's Coachella afterparty. The couple has since been on vacation in Hawaii and Montecito. They reportedly began dating earlier this year.