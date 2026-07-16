<i>Dhamaal 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Dhamaal 4 has crossed the Rs 100 crore India gross milestone at the box office. The film achieved this feat within just six days of its theatrical release. While the comedy entertainer witnessed the expected weekday slowdown, it continues to maintain a strong run at the ticket windows.

According to a Sacnilk report, Dhamaal 4 earned Rs 6.5 crore on Wednesday. With this, the film's total India gross collection has climbed to Rs 107.11 crore, while its India net collection now stands at Rs 89.75 crore.

Overseas And Worldwide Collection

The film has also been performing steadily in overseas markets. On Day 6, Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 1.25 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 17.25 crore. This has pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 124.36 crore.

Day 6 Occupancy

On July 16, Dhamaal 4 registered an overall occupancy of 14.12% across theatres. Morning shows recorded 6.92% occupancy, afternoon shows improved to 13.62%, evening shows witnessed 15.31%, while night shows emerged as the strongest slot with 19.00% occupancy.

Day-Wise Collection

The comedy entertainer opened with Rs 14 crore on its first Friday. Collections witnessed a significant jump over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 22.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.5 crore on Sunday. As expected, the numbers dipped to Rs 8.75 crore on Monday before showing a slight recovery with Rs 9.5 crore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film once again saw a decline, collecting Rs 6.5 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth instalment in the Dhamaal franchise after Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019). The film stars Ajay Devgn as Guddu Rastogi, Riteish Deshmukh as Deshbandhu "Lallan" Roy, Arshad Warsi as Aditya "Adi" Srivastav, Jaaved Jaaferi as Manav Srivastav, Ravi Kishan as Adhoora and Sanjay Mishra as Jonny. Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Esha Gupta also feature in important roles.

Released on July 10, the film has been jointly produced by T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios and Maruti International.