<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Calls Ranveer Singh 'Bundle Of Energy', Aditya Dhar 'Calm' On Set

Ashwin Dhar played the role of Arshad Pappu, the leader of the Pathan gang based in Lyari, Pakistan, in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The actor recently opened up about the energy on set, Aditya Dhar's approach to it, and Ranveer Singh's vibe.

What's Happening

Speaking of Ranveer Singh, Ashwin Dhar told ANI, "I always feel good with him. He is a bundle of energy. He always makes people laugh. When you work with him on his film, and he is on the set, he makes sure to have fun with everyone and is calm. He keeps the atmosphere light. He meets everyone with love and hugs everyone."

Calling Aditya Dhar a 'calm' director, Ashwin Dhar continued, "Even if a fight breaks out on the sets, amid the shooting with so many actors and big stars, he would always remain very calm. He had the script of the film in his mind. Apart from that, he is a very good human being."

Furthermore, he spoke about his most talked-about scene from the sequel-where Uzair Baloch (Danish Pandor) mercilessly kills Ashwin Pappu by slashing his head-and how people appreciated it a lot.

About Dhurandhar 2

As for Dhurandhar's collections, after 28 days as it completes 4 weeks, the film's domestic collections stand at Rs 1,099.72 crore, with a gross of Rs 1,316.45 crore.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 28, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 416.75 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to Rs 1,733.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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