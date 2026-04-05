After <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Revisiting The Real Feud Between Dawood Ibrahim And Rehman Dakait

There are stories that refuse to stay buried. They simmer beneath the surface, half-whispered, half-forgotten, until something drags them back into the light. This time, it's Dhurandhar 2.

The film hasn't just revived a cinematic universe, it has reopened one of the most chilling and contested rivalries of Karachi's underworld: an explosive fallout between Dawood Ibrahim and Lyari strongman Rehman Dakait that blurred the lines between power, revenge and spectacle.

When A Land Deal Turned Into A War

At the heart of this violent saga lies something almost mundane: land. Around 2009, Dawood Ibrahim, operating through his sprawling D-Company network, reportedly set his sights on a prime plot in Karachi valued at hundreds of crores.

The land, valued anywhere between Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore depending on the account, was reportedly being eyed for a commercial project, possibly a mall.

The offer made, however, was shockingly low. Some intelligence-linked reports suggest as little as Rs 1 crore was put on the table. Others claim Rs 10–12 crore. Either way, it wasn't a negotiation, it was pressure.

The owner of the land, said to be a relative of Rehman Dakait, resisted. What followed was a threat that changed everything. Dawood's side allegedly told him to either accept the money or risk losing both the land and the payment.

That threat didn't sit well with Rehman.

When the matter reached him, he reportedly got on the phone and directly warned Dawood's men to stay away. Instead of backing down, the exchange escalated. Abuses were hurled. The tone shifted from business to insult.

For a man like Rehman Dakait, who controlled Lyari's streets, this wasn't just about land anymore. It was about respect.

The Abduction That Shocked The Underworld

What followed was not just retaliation: it was theatre, designed to send a message.

Dawood Ibrahim's younger brother, Noor-ul-Haq alias Noora, was abducted. The details that emerge from various intelligence accounts are disturbing and consistent in their brutality. Noora was held captive, allegedly at a farmhouse, where he was subjected to severe torture. Some reports claim he was burned with cigarettes, others suggest prolonged physical abuse meant to extract not information, but fear.

Then came the call.

Rehman Dakait is believed to have contacted Dawood directly, forcing him to listen to his brother's screams. It was psychological warfare at its most calculated. For a man whose empire thrived on intimidation, this was a reversal, Dawood was now on the receiving end.

Desperate, he reportedly offered concessions. Not just the disputed land, but compensation that some accounts peg as going as high as Rs 580 crore. It was, by all indications, a surrender.

It didn't matter.

The Killing Of Noora

Despite the negotiations, Noor-ul-Haq was killed. The manner of his death remains one of the most chilling aspects of the feud. He was reportedly shot multiple times: six, seven bullets by different accounts, many aimed at the head. His body bore signs of torture.

In a final act meant to humiliate and provoke, his corpse was dumped near Dawood Ibrahim's residence in Karachi.

Publicly, however, a different story emerged. Dawood's family maintained that Noora had died of a cardiac arrest. But intelligence agencies consistently rejected this claim, asserting that the killing bore all the hallmarks of Lyari's gang warfare and Rehman Dakait's methods.

The message had been delivered. Loudly.

Fear, Power And The Myth Of Invincibility

For years, Dawood Ibrahim had cultivated an aura of untouchability. But this incident punctured that myth. Not because he lost a brother, but because of how it happened.

Rehman Dakait had not just challenged him, he had humiliated him.

In Lyari, Rehman's reputation grew. To some, he was a Robin Hood figure. To others, a ruthless operator capable of unimaginable brutality. But even his rise carried the seeds of his downfall. The underworld does not tolerate imbalance for long.

The Fall Of Rehman Dakait

Rehman's story ended just months later, in August 2009, in what was officially described as a police encounter led by SSP Chaudhry Aslam.

According to police accounts, Rehman Dakait and his associates were intercepted near Karachi's outskirts. A gun battle ensued after the gang allegedly opened fire. They were injured, taken towards a hospital, and died en route.

"As the SSP of this investigation, I confirm that this is Rehman Dakait," Chaudhary Aslam stated at the time, marking the end of one of Karachi's most feared gangsters.

But, like everything else in this story, the truth is contested.

A 'Fake Encounter' Or A Calculated Elimination?

Rehman Dakait's family challenged the official version, calling it a staged killing. His wife approached the Sindh High Court, alleging that he had been detained earlier, held unlawfully, and then executed in a fake encounter.

Questions were raised over the autopsy. Reports suggested he had been shot from a very close range, hardly consistent with a chaotic shootout. Allies and associates claimed political motives, hinting that Rehman's growing influence had begun to threaten powerful interests.

Even years later, the ambiguity remains. Was this law enforcement delivering justice, or a system eliminating a man who had become inconvenient?

Dawood's Silent Revenge

While there is no official confirmation linking Dawood Ibrahim directly to Rehman Dakait's death, the timing and circumstances have long fuelled speculation.

In the underworld, revenge is rarely loud. It moves through networks, influence and quiet alignments. Many believe that Rehman's killing was not just a police operation, but the closing act of a vendetta that began with a piece of land and escalated into bloodshed.

The Aftermath And A Story That Refuses To Fade

Chaudhary Aslam himself would later be killed in a 2014 suicide bombing. Meanwhile, the truth behind both Noora's murder and Rehman's death remains fragmented, split between official records, intelligence claims and whispered accounts.

And yet, the story endures.

Because it is not just about two men. It is about power: how it is built, challenged and dismantled. It is about fear, and what happens when those who command it are forced to feel it themselves.

Dhurandhar 2 may have dramatised the events, but the reality it draws from is far more unsettling.

In the end, the feud between Dawood Ibrahim and Rehman Dakait wasn't just a clash of gangsters. It was a reminder that in the underworld, every act of dominance carries the certainty of retaliation, and no empire, no matter how feared, is ever beyond reach.