Jr NTR Reacts To Massive Response For <i>Dragon</i> First Glimpse: 'All Credit Goes To Prashanth Neel'

Jr NTR turned a year older on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Dragon unveiled the first glimpse of the project, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Taking to X, Jr NTR expressed his gratitude for the warm birthday wishes and the overwhelming support shown towards Dragon.

The RRR actor said his fans have been one of the greatest blessings in his cinematic journey.

He shared a statement on his official handle, which read, "Over the years, your wishes and constant support have become one of the biggest blessings in my journey. Thank you, my dear fans, for standing by me with so much love through every phase. Watching the response to the #DragonGlimpse has not only brought a big smile to our faces, but has also given us immense confidence and excitement to create an unforgettable experience for you all. And all the credit goes to one man, my PRASHANTH NEEL, who dreamt of Dragon."

"A heartfelt thank you to all my well-wishers, colleagues, friends, the media, and everyone for your warm wishes. Much love. Always," he added.

Dragon First Glimpse

The first glimpse shows Jr NTR as Dragon, the assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company, one of the two prime entities involved in a global opium war.

The video begins with a voice-over that points out that the British primarily came to India for the opium poppy, which produces heroin. It goes on to explain how the British, by staying in India, controlled the two places where the banned drug is cultivated most -- Afghanistan and a region that is spread over places in Thailand, Laos, and Burma.

It also shows that Anil Kapoor plays Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of the Narcotics Bureau, and Biju Menon plays Jaleel Rahman, the Afghanistan Logistics Head.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 25 this year. However, its release was later postponed to June 11 next year.

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