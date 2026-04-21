Prashanth Neel, Jr NTR's Film Postponed To 2027, First Glimpse On May 20

The release date of the highly awaited film of Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR has been postponed, with the first glimpse slated to release on May 20.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the grandson of N T Rama Rao popularly known as Jr NTR shared a new poster of the film along with the new release date of the movie. The film is now slated to release in theatres on June 11, 2027. Earlier, it was slated to release on June 25, 2026.

While sharing the new poster, Jr NTR wrote, "HIS REIGN... HIS SOIL...JUNE 11, 2027...IT IS"

Directed by Prashanth Neel, NTRNeel will star NTR in the lead. The film is made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.

This is not the first time that the makers have postponed the release date of the film. It was initially slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026. It was later shifted to June 25, 2026. Now, the makers have postponed the release for over a year. The film started its shooting in February 2025 at Ramoji Film City.

Jr NTR was last seen in the Bollywood film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was one of the highly anticipated films from the Yash Raj Spy Universe, but it couldn't produce similar results at the box office.

Prior to it, Jr NTR was seen in the film Devara: Part 1. It was directed by Kortala Siva and starred Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, along with Jr NTR. It was released in 2024.

The sequel to the film is expected to arrive soon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)