Rakesh Bedi Didn't Want To Do Aditya Dhar's <i>Uri</i> For One-Scene Role, His Daughter Convinced Him

Rakesh Bedi, a seasoned star, has found a new fanbase after the stellar success of the Dhurandhar franchise. However, he initially did not want to be a part of Aditya Dhar's debut film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, for a one-scene role, but his daughter made him change his mind.

Speaking to Farah Khan, he shared, “I had refused Uri because it had just one scene in Serbia.”

Looking at his daughter Ritika, he added, “But she insisted, ‘Dad, he's a new director and very promising. Please do the film.'” Rakesh's wife supported her, saying, “Her argument was that if veterans refuse to work with new directors, it will not be fair.”

Ritika added, “It becomes a cycle, then nobody gets a chance.” Rakesh continued, “That's when I agreed. Later, Aditya came and told me, ‘Sir, you have to do it.'”

Ritika joked, “That's why I tell my parents: listen to us youngsters, you'll benefit!” Farah joked, telling Rakesh, “See how much her advice helped you.” “It did indeed,” said Rakesh's wife, looking at her daughter.

When Farah suggested Ritika should demand a gift in return, she quipped, “It's already decided. I am getting my Range Rover soon.”

Farah reacted with surprise: “Oh my God, really?” Rakesh and his wife laughed it off, joking, “She's lying. She's always been a feku since childhood.”

Rakesh Bedi played a Pakistani government officer, whose name was not mentioned, in Uri:The Surgical Strike (2019).

Dhurandhar Wave

Rakesh Bedi has become the face of several brands of late. Recently, he walked the ramp with Rakesh Roshan for Anu Ranjan's Beti Charity Walk 2026 in Mumbai.

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi played the scheming politician Jameel Jamali. With witty one-liners and impeccable comic timing, Jameel Jamali stole the limelight alongside Ranveer Singh.

Body of Work

Rakesh Bedi has an illustrious television career. He appeared in shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Yeh Duniya Ghazab Ki, Sumit Sambhal Lega, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, and Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, to name a few.

His notable films include Chashme Buddoor, Anand Aur Anand, Betaaj Badshah, and Bewafa Sanam, to name a few.