<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar Gets Caught In A Hilarious Case Of Mistaken Identity With A Star-Studded Cast

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have finally released the film's trailer, giving audiences a better idea of what to expect from the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise.

Running for over four minutes, the clip introduces a story that blends comedy, action, and a film-within-a-film setup. This time, the franchise moves away from its familiar city backdrop and heads straight into the jungle, where a series of misunderstandings puts a group of actors in the middle of a much bigger problem.

At the centre of the story is Akshay Kumar, who plays a struggling actor trying to bounce back after a string of unsuccessful films. Things seem to improve when he lands a new project opposite a successful actress, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. However, what begins as a film shoot soon turns into a real-life adventure when the crew arrives at a village near the border.

The villagers mistake the actors for actual soldiers and look to them for protection against a dangerous gang led by Jackie Shroff. The confusion creates several comic situations, with Akshay's character repeatedly reminding everyone that he is an actor and not a hero in real life.

The trailer also includes several references to the earlier Welcome films. Suniel Shetty is introduced as "Uday ka bhai", while Arshad Warsi is called "Majnu ka bhai", giving fans a nostalgic nod to the franchise's much-loved characters.

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is the chemistry between Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, whose comic timing appears to be a major highlight.

Apart from comedy, the trailer also features action sequences, chase scenes, and large-scale set pieces. Rather than focusing on a single storyline, it spends much of its runtime introducing the film's massive ensemble cast.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh and Urvashi Rautela. Phew!

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.

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