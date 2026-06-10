Ahead Of <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Trailer, Raveena Tandon Revisits <i>Mohra</i> Days With Akshay Kumar And Suniel Shetty

Actress Raveena Tandon decided to relive her Mohra days with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty through her latest social media post.

On Wednesday, Raveena treated the fans with an album of some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her upcoming laughter ride, Welcome to the Jungle.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Raveena also added a throwback picture with Akshay and Suniel from their 1994 release Mohra. It must be noted that Raveena and Akshay were seen wearing the same clothes in the old pic shown in the popular track, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

"WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE...Welcome to the fun and chaos All the best to all of us for the trailer launch tomorrow!! Will miss all of you Love from London (could be the title of part 2) (sic)," Raveena penned the caption.

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Mohra also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Poonam Jhawer, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in crucial roles, along with others.

Coming back to Welcome to the Jungle, the movie directed by Ahmed Khan boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, Welcome To the Jungle is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.

Refreshing your memory, the primary instalment of the franchise, Welcome was released back in 2007. 8 years later, in 2015, the makers came up with the sequel Welcome Back/

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