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Rakesh Bedi's Real-Life Dhurandhar Move: Left IIT Entrance Midway For Theatre Rehearsal

Bedi realised that stability without passion was not enough for him.

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Rakesh Bedi's Real-Life <i>Dhurandhar</i> Move: Left IIT Entrance Midway For Theatre Rehearsal
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  • Rakesh Bedi gained renewed fame through his role in Dhurandhar 2 alongside Ranveer Singh
  • He left the IIT entrance exam after answering 7 of 39 questions to pursue theatre passion
  • Bedi trained at the Film and Television Institute of India and acted in over 150 films
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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 opened to stellar box office numbers. Loaded with character artists, one person stood out amid the bunch: seasoned actor Rakesh Bedi. He has found a new fanbase and fame, prompting fans to rewind and revisit his journey.

Answered 7 Questions Out of 39 and Left Midway

Going by the stories doing the rounds online, Rakesh Bedi was a real-life Dhurandhar.

Raised in Karol Bagh, he completed his schooling at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Andrews Ganj, in Delhi.

Having grown up in a middle-class family, he followed a set family pattern: study hard, crack IIT, and secure a stable income.

But Bedi realised that stability without passion was not enough for him.

He appeared for the IIT entrance exam, answered 7 out of 39 questions, and left midway. After leaving the exam hall, he went straight to theatre rehearsal.

He chose passion over stability, but the road to success was not smooth—he struggled for financial stability in his early years in the industry.

In an old interview, he said, "I trusted the process even when the rewards were slow."

Bedi then joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, to hone his craft. With over 150 films and memorable television roles, Rakesh Bedi has carved a place in the hearts of Indian households.

He was always there, but the Dhurandhar franchise has put him on the map of social-media-induced fame.

Dhurandhar Wave

Rakesh Bedi has become the face of several brands of late. Recently, he walked the ramp with Rakesh Roshan for Anu Ranjan's Beti Charity Walk 2026 in Mumbai.

In Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2, Rakesh Bedi played the scheming politician Jameel Jamali. With witty one-liners and impeccable comic timing, Jameel Jamali stole the limelight alongside Ranveer Singh.

Body of Work

Rakesh Bedi has an illustrious television career. He appeared in shows like Shrimaan ShrimatiYeh Duniya Ghazab KiSumit Sambhal LegaBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, and Sahib Biwi Aur Boss, to name a few.

His notable films include Chashme BuddoorAnand Aur AnandBetaaj Badshah, and Bewafa Sanam, to name a few.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Actor Rakesh Bedi Recalls Getting Trolled For 'Kissing' 20-Year-Old Sara Arjun

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