<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till March 24: Ranveer Singh Film Blazes Past Rs 800-Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has become a box office success within a few days of its release. The film has recorded extraordinary numbers both in India and worldwide, setting new benchmarks with its strong opening and consistent performance.

Here is a detailed breakdown of its total collection till March 24:

Paid Previews Collection

As per Sacnilk, the film kickstarted its run with paid previews on March 18 and collected an impressive Rs 43 crore nett in India.

On the global front, it earned around Rs 75 crore gross despite a few show cancellations and delays in certain regions.

Day 1 Collection

On its opening day, the film registered a massive Rs 102.55 crore nett in India.

Including the preview numbers, the total India net collection stood at Rs 145.55 crore within just one day. Worldwide, the film managed to collect approximately Rs 165 crore, marking a phenomenal start at the box office.

Day 2 Collection

On Friday (day 2), the film saw a slight drop but continued to perform strongly, earning Rs 80.72 crore in India.

This reflected a 21.3 per cent decline from day one, with overall occupancy recorded at 62.6 per cent.

Day 3 Collection

The film witnessed a strong recovery on Saturday, collecting an impressive Rs 113 crore nett in India, showing its growing popularity over the weekend.

Day 4 Collection

On its first Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 114.85 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 411.12 crore.

Day 5 Collection

On its first Monday, the film earned Rs 65 crore from 20,382 shows across India.

With this, it comfortably crossed the Rs 500 crore mark domestically.

Total collection till March 24:

India nett breakdown:

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Total India nett: Rs 519.12 crore

Worldwide collection (as per running totals by Sacnilk): Rs 844.76 crore

The film continues to perform exceptionally well and is expected to maintain its strong run at the box office in the coming days.

About Dhurandhar 2

The sequel to Dhurandhar follows the rise of Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari as Sher-e-Baloch and the undisputed king of Lyari. It also traces his journey from becoming Jaskirat Singh Rangi to Hamza, the man who intrudes into Pakistan as a spy to avenge the terrorist attacks in the nation.

The spy-action thriller also brings back the talented supporting cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh Film Passes Crucial Monday Test, Roars Past Rs 500 Crore Mark In India