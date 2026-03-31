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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Does Ranveer Singh Film Pass Second Monday Test In India?

The film minted Rs 25.30 crore in the domestic market on Monday

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<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Does Ranveer Singh Film Pass Second Monday Test In India?
Ranveer Singh in a film still
  • Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday in India
  • The film's total India gross reached ₹1,042.23 crore so far
  • Overseas collections hit ₹350 crore, pushing worldwide gross to ₹1,392.23 crore
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Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge—the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar—saw a major drop in earnings on its second Monday. After crossing the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar within 11 days, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹25.30 crore on second Monday in India.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,042.23 crore and total India net collections to ₹872.17 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,392.23 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The Hindi version contributed ₹23.50 crore to the domestic total on Monday.

Among other regional languages, Telugu retained its dominance and minted ₹1.15 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23—the first Monday since the film's release—the numbers dropped to ₹65 crore.

Throughout the last week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Overseas Collections

In a detailed breakdown, Taran Adarsh said the film had a blockbuster hold over its second weekend in the overseas market.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

NDTV wrote in its review: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Calls Out Industry Over Its Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Success: 'Paralysed By Film's Brilliance'

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