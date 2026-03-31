<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Does Ranveer Singh Film Pass Second Monday Test In India?

- Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday in India
- The film's total India gross reached ₹1,042.23 crore so far
- Overseas collections hit ₹350 crore, pushing worldwide gross to ₹1,392.23 crore
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge—the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar—saw a major drop in earnings on its second Monday. After crossing the lifetime collections of Dhurandhar within 11 days, Dhurandhar 2 minted ₹25.30 crore on second Monday in India.
This brings the total India gross collections to ₹1,042.23 crore and total India net collections to ₹872.17 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹8.00 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹1,392.23 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Breaking Down the Numbers
The Hindi version contributed ₹23.50 crore to the domestic total on Monday.
Among other regional languages, Telugu retained its dominance and minted ₹1.15 crore.
Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.
The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.
On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.
On March 23—the first Monday since the film's release—the numbers dropped to ₹65 crore.
Throughout the last week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.
From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.
Overseas Collections
In a detailed breakdown, Taran Adarsh said the film had a blockbuster hold over its second weekend in the overseas market.
#Xclusiv... 'DHURANDHAR 2' NEARS ₹ 350 CR *OVERSEAS* AFTER WEEKEND 2 – OUTSTANDING 👍👍👍...#DhurandharTheRevenge | #Dhurandhar2 | #Overseas— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 30, 2026
🔥 Week 1: $ 29.5 million
🔥 Weekend 2: $ 7.20 million
⭐️ Fri: $ 2.10 mn
⭐️ Sat: $ 2.90 mn
⭐️ Sun: $ 2.20 mn
⭐️ Total: $ 36.70 million… pic.twitter.com/XAx8pHzB0X
About Dhurandhar: The Revenge
NDTV wrote in its review: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."
Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.
Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma Calls Out Industry Over Its Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Success: 'Paralysed By Film's Brilliance'