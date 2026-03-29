<i>Oye Oye</i> Singer Sapna Mukherjee On Its Revival In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "My Voice Was Not Replaced, It Was Respected"

The 90s chartbuster track, Oye Oye, has found a new home in filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, and the original vocalist Sapna Mukherjee says the song's inclusion is not just a nostalgic moment but a profound validation of her work.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the two-part spy action thriller uses classic Hindi songs, mainly from the 70s to 90s era, in crucial sequences.

In the climax of “Dhurandhar: The Revenge”, the song "Oye Oye ...Ae Tirchi Topiwale", plays during the flashback, revealing the back story of Jameel Jamali (Rakesh Bedi) and how he poisoned Bade Sahab. Shashwat Sachdev composed the soundtrack of "Dhurandhar".

This iconic track, originally from the 1989 action-thriller film Tridev, features vocals by Mukherjee and Amit Kumar. It became a massive hit for its energetic music and catchy beats. It is picturised on actors Naseeruddin Shah and Sonam.

In an era where veteran singers are frequently replaced by contemporary voices in reimagined tracks, Mukherjee feels a deep sense of gratitude towards Dhar for maintaining the “identity and dignity” of the original song.

“Aditya Dhar deserves full credit for bringing it back with respect and giving it a meaningful place in the film. Today, my voice was not replaced, it was respected, and that means everything to an artist,” Mukherjee, who won the Filmfare award for best female playback singer for the song "Tirchi Topiwale", told PTI in an interview.

The singer is thrilled that the “soul” of the original song has been “retained” in “Dhurandhar 2”, which released on March 19. The film has scripted box office history amassing Rs. 1000 crore globally, while also earning widespread acclaim for its narrative, music, and performances by the entire cast.

“When I heard that my voice along with Amit Kumar ji's has been retained, I felt respected. This kind of respect toward artists and their work is rare. Today, you can recreate a song, but you cannot replace its soul,” Mukherjee said reflecting on the trend of technical perfection over emotional depth while remixing old songs.

The timing of the song in “Dhurandhar 2” felt poignant for Mukherjee. She said just before the release of the film, she performed ‘The Oye Oye Show' for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and National Security Guard (NSG) jawans.

“…The way they sang it with pride and joy that stayed with me. And then suddenly, it finds its place in ‘Dhurandhar 2'. It truly felt like a full circle moment, from jawans to cinema screens.” With a career spanning over 400 songs including hits like "Pyar Do Pyar Lo" (“Janbaaz”), "Aakhir Tumhein Aana Hai" (“Yalgaar”), "Chaukhat Pe Tumhari Hum" (“Aankhen”), "Tere Ishq Mein Naachenge" (“Raja Hindustani”), "Pyaar Ka Anjaam" (“Bewafaa”), "Oye Oye…Ae Tirchi Topiwale" track remains her definitive identity.

“Every artist has that one song that changes everything. For me, this was one of them. Before it, I was working, learning, growing. After it, people started recognising the voice. It gave me identity.

But I always say, one song may open doors, but staying there comes from the journey and I remain grateful for every step.” Mukherjee was pleasantly surprised to see how the song has evolved from being a “fun” track in “Tridev” to a tool for emotional storytelling in “Dhurandhar 2”.

“It felt familiar, yet new. The voice is the same, the soul is the same, but the context changes everything. Earlier, people danced to it, today they experience it differently. ‘Oye Oye' was never a trend, it was a feeling, and feelings don't fade; they just find new expressions.” She credited lyricist Anand Bakshi and the music composer duo Kalyanji-Anandji and Kalyanji's son Viju Shah for the song's enduring recall value. While the song was previously remade in “Double Dhamaal” and “Azhar”, Mukherjee said the original's ‘X-factor' lies in its foundation.

“The X-factor (of the song) lies in its honesty and its foundation. A strong composition, a memorable arrangement, and honest vocals. Kalyanji-Anandji and Viju Shah built a song that could travel generations. That is why it fits everywhere, whether it is fun, nostalgia or emotion. It was never chasing a trend, and maybe that is why it never feels outdated.” She recounted the recording sessions that happened decades ago and said it was an atmosphere of “pure joy” rather than a calculated attempt to create an “iconic” song.

She added that working under the duo Kalyanji-Anandji and Shah, the brief was simple: keep it lively and playful.

On a lighter note, Mukherjee shared a final wish saying, “I would love to see someone like Ranveer Singh dance to my original voice on a big stage one day, that would truly be a magical full-circle moment.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)