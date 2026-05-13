Kate Middleton Travels To Italy For First Official International Trip Following Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton arrived in Italy on Wednesday for her first official international trip since publicly revealing her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. The Princess of Wales visited the city of Reggio Emilia, as part of her work for the Centre for Early Childhood, the royal foundation she founded in 2021 for children's development.

Hundreds filled the city's main square and nearby streets to greet Kate on her arrival. Crowds waved Union Jacks, displayed a “Ciao Kate” banner and wore formal English-style hats in her honour. She wore a blue trouser suit for the occasion.

During her two-day visit, Kate will meet with families, educators, and government leaders in the Northern Italian city. She will also be awarded the Primo Tricolore, Reggio Emilia's highest civic award. The honour is a replica of Italy's green, white and red flag, first adopted in the city in 1797.

A royal spokesperson previously shared the goals of Kate's visit in a statement: "The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children's development."

Kate Middleton completed her cancer treatment in September 2024. The 44-year-old announced her shift from remission to recovery in January 2025. In a post shared on X, she wrote, "My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

While Italy marked Kate's first overseas visit in over two years, she has attended several high-profile events at home. The Princess of Wales celebrated Easter at Windsor Castle on April 5 with her husband, Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla and her kids - George, Charlotte and Louis.