Cannes 2026: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez And Jordana Brewster Reunite To Celebrate Fast & Furious 25th Anniversary

Vin Diesel brought major franchise nostalgia to the Cannes Film Festival when he arrived alongside longtime Fast & Furious co-stars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. The trio posed for the film's 25th anniversary photocall at Palais des Festivals on Wednesday. A special midnight screening was held in honour of the hit film, which originally raced into theatres on June 22, 2001.

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, was also part of the celebration along with producer Neal H. Moritz. Paul, an original star of the franchise, died in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow had a cameo role in the 2023 film Fast X.

Ahead of the Cannes screening, Vin Diesel announced that the Fast & Furious franchise is now gearing up to take over the small screens. Four live-action television series set in the high-octane universe are currently in development at NBCUniversal.

The announcement came during the company's upfront presentation, where Diesel shared that streaming platform Peacock is expanding the blockbuster franchise to television. “Peacock is launching four shows in the Fast and the Furious universe,” said the actor, as reported by Deadline.

“As you all know, we are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we've realised that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space,” he added.

Vin Diesel further shared that he was skeptical of the web series at first, but his confidence grew after Donna Langley took over NBCUniversal's television operations last year. “That's when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family, will be protected in the TV space,” he said.

Across 11 films, the Fast & Furious franchise has grossed more than $7 billion worldwide, becoming Universal's most successful cinematic properties. The next instalment in the franchise Fast Forever will release in theatres on March 17, 2028. It's the follow-up to the 2023 film Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier.