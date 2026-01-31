Vin Diesel Confirms Next <i>Fast & Furious</i> Film Is Titled <i>Fast Forever</i>

There is good news for all fans of the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. The family is getting back together for the next big film in the series.

Universal Pictures has announced that the new movie will be called Fast Forever. It is set to release in theatres on March 17, 2028. The film will come after Fast X, which was released in 2023 and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Actor Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, shared the news on Instagram. The actor posted a picture of himself with late co-star Paul Walker, who played Brian O'Conner in the films. Walker died in 2013 while Furious 7 was still being made.

