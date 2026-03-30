<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Film Races Towards Rs 900 Crore In India

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga – Dhurandhar: The Revenge – is on a record-breaking spree.

Within 11 days, the film's domestic gross stands at ₹1,011.95 crore, with a net collection of ₹846.47 crore.

Overseas, the film collected ₹25 crore on Day 11, taking its total overseas gross to ₹350 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its second Sunday, Dhurandhar: The Revenge minted ₹68.10 crore in India, slightly higher than Saturday's numbers.

The film opened with 21,633 shows in India on March 19. The numbers dropped to 19,270 shows on Sunday (March 29).

The Hindi version collected ₹63 crore, while ₹3 crore came from the Telugu version on Sunday.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23—the first Monday since the film's release—the numbers dropped to ₹65 crore.

Throughout the last week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

Taran Adarsh's Verdict

Beating the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has consolidated its position as the highest earner in the North American market.

"DHURANDHAR 2 SURPASSES BAAHUBALI 2 IN NORTH AMERICA... #DhurandharTheRevenge [#Dhurandhar2] has scripted HISTORY in North America [USA + #Canada]... The film has shattered the 9-year record of the iconic #Baahubali2, emerging as the HIGHEST-GROSSING #Indian film in the region. Yes, #Dhurandhar2 is the NEW EMPEROR in the North American market—and it hasn't slowed down yet," Adarsh wrote in his X post.

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

NDTV wrote in its review: "Dhurandhar 2 must be watched for all the answers you are seeking from the first film and for Ranveer Singh."

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.