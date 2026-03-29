<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Breaks <i>Baahubali 2's</i> 9-Year-Old Box Office Record In North America, Producer Reacts

Film Producer Shobu Yarlagadda has praised Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge as the film continues its strong run at the box office after releasing on March 19.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has now rewritten history in North America with a record-breaking run. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has surged to around $22.01 million in just 10 days. It has become the highest-grossing Indian film in the region.

Yarlagadda, who backed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, shared his reaction after watching the film, saying he thoroughly enjoyed it and applauding the team for its record-breaking performance. “Yesterday I watched Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team,” he wrote on X.

Yesterday I watched #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge and needless to say I loved it and thoroughly enjoyed the film! Happy to see it breaking all the records and setting new box office benchmarks in India and worldwide! Congratulations to the entire team! ???????????????? https://t.co/ATl3o3bNTu — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) March 28, 2026

Dhurandhar: The Revenge achieved this milestone after a strong jump on day 10, collecting an estimated $2.6 million. With this, it has surpassed both Dhurandhar ($20.65 million) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (around $22 million), ending the latter's nine-year dominance at the North American box office.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge now sits at the top of the list

In its record-breaking journey, the film has also overtaken several major Indian hits in the region. It moved past Kalki 2898 AD ($18.57 million) and Pathaan ($17.49 million) earlier in its run, before going on to beat Dhurandhar and finally Baahubali 2 to claim the top spot, as per Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is an espionage action thriller that follows a top Indian intelligence officer on a high-stakes mission to stop a global conspiracy threatening national security. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, along with an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in key roles. The film also features Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and other supporting actors.