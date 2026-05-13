Samay Raina Has A Hilarious Comeback For Varun Dhawan's '<i>WOW</i> ' Song: "<i>Accha Gaana Banao</i>, <i>Apne Aap Chalega</i>"

Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The actor has been promoting the songs in full swing, but his latest video stole the show.

Varun Dhawan shared a funny video from the gym with comedian Samay Raina, where he is seen singing the song Wow from his upcoming film.

Samay Raina interrupted him and said, "Aise nahi chalega gaana yaar (The song won't work like this, man)."

To which Varun Dhawan replied, "Kyun? Accha mujhe laga chal jati hai yaar (Why? I thought it would work like this, man)."

The banter went on as Samay Raina added, "Accha gaana banao, apne aap chalega yaar (Make a good song, and it will take off on its own, buddy)."

Varun Dhawan was an absolute sport as he replied, "S**t yaar, mujhe laga chal hi jaata aise (S**t man, I thought it would actually work like that)."

The video ends with Samay Raina saying, "WOW".

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

The new film draws its title from the song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which featured in David Dhawan's 1999 comedy Biwi No 1, starring Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sushmita Sen.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films, is set to be released worldwide on June 5. The film also stars Maniesh Paul, Chunky Pandey, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy.

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