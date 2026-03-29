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Ram Gopal Varma Calls Out Industry Over Its Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Success: 'Paralysed By Film's Brilliance'

In another tweet, RGV advised aspiring filmmakers to prioritise watching films over formal education

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Ram Gopal Varma Calls Out Industry Over Its Silence On <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success: 'Paralysed By Film's Brilliance'
RGV shares his thoughts about Dhurandhar 2.
  • Ever since Dhurandhar's release, RGV has been vocal about his admiration for director Aditya Dhar's work
  • However, this time, he questioned the silence surrounding the film's massive success
  • Alongside his strong comments on the industry, RGV also shared a detailed review of the film
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again stirred conversation in the film industry, this time questioning the silence surrounding the massive success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. 

Ever since the film's release, RGV has been vocal about his admiration for director Aditya Dhar's work, but his latest remarks focus on what he finds more surprising than the film's impact - the lack of public response from industry insiders.

Taking to X, RGV wrote, "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the  film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry." 

He went on to speculate on the possible reasons behind this reaction, adding, "I don't know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 's devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances, OR whether they're huddled in denial, whispering to each other, 'It's just propaganda... it will go away soon,' so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film's sheer brilliance, realising that whatever they've been making or planning to make, now simply cannot measure up?"

RGV did not hold back in stressing the importance of acknowledging the film's success. 

He further wrote, "But isn't it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet, how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away? My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take  #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like an ultra-fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves, or risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre March 19th 2026 cinema."

RGV Calls Dhurandhar 2 A Filmmaking Textbook

Alongside his strong comments on the industry, RGV also shared a detailed review of the film, praising it as a game-changing cinematic experience. 

He even advised aspiring filmmakers to prioritise watching the film over formal education, writing, "My one line advise to all film students is 'Leave  your institutes and spend that money and time in #Dhurandhar2 theatres'."

In his review, RGV described Aditya Dhar's approach as something beyond conventional direction. According to him, the filmmaker "did not direct, but weaponised cinema itself," blending intense action with emotional depth. 

He also praised the film's technical aspects, from its structured chapter-based storytelling to its use of practical effects, sound design, and editing. The nearly four-hour runtime, he said, never feels excessive due to its gripping pace and constant narrative progression. RGV particularly admired the performances, calling Ranveer Singh's portrayal layered and powerful, while appreciating R Madhavan's restrained and controlled presence.

RGV concluded his review by calling the film a benchmark for the future of cinema, stating that it should be studied like a textbook rather than simply watched.

ALSO READ: Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Poses With Shah Rukh Khan At Mumbai Party

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