Amid <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Success, Ranveer Singh Poses With Shah Rukh Khan At Mumbai Party

Shah Rukh Khan has grabbed attention online after being spotted with Ranveer Singh at a high-profile party in Mumbai.

A photo from the celebration has gone viral on social media, showing SRK and Ranveer posing together with friends. The gathering was held to mark Mishka Kamboj's birthday, the daughter of businessman Mohit Kamboj.

The sighting comes at a time when fans are actively discussing why none of the three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir - have publicly reacted to Dhurandhar: The Revenge's massive box office success.

Meanwhile, inside glimpses from the party suggest it was a lively affair. In a video shared on Instagram, Ranveer was seen in high spirits, bringing his signature energy to the dance floor.

One of the standout moments from the night saw Ranveer grab the mic and lip-sync to the rap portion of Aari Aari. Sanjay Dutt was seen vibing along, letting the actor take centre stage.

About Dhurandhar 2

In the film, Ranveer plays undercover Indian agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Lyari's gangster world to break the nexus of ISI-funded terror activities.

In a flashback, Hamza-aka Ranveer-is shown as a Sikh boy, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who aspires to join the Indian Army, following in his father's footsteps.

Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and was released on March 19 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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