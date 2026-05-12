Amish Tripathi Denies Reports Of Ranveer Singh Acquiring <i>The Immortals Of Meluha</i> Rights

Reports suggesting a film adaptation of The Immortals of Meluha recently gained traction on social media, with claims that actor Ranveer Singh had secured the rights to the mythological novel. The speculation further suggested that the project would be developed as a big-budget trilogy, with Ranveer set to play Lord Shiva.



However, author Amish Tripathi has dismissed these reports, stating that no agreement has been finalised for a screen adaptation of the book.

What Amish Tripathi Said

The author said in a statement, "The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me, and nothing has been signed with anyone as yet. Ranveer is one of the finest Indian actors ever, in my opinion. I am a big fan of his. But this news is not true."

The Immortals of Meluha is a three-part book series by Amish Tripathi. It includes The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of the Nagas, and The Oath of the Vayuputras.



The fantasy series offers a fresh take on Hindu mythology and is centred on Shiva, a tribal leader from Tibet. The story follows his journey to the prosperous empire of Meluha, where he is gradually identified as the prophesied saviour, known as the Neelkanth.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19. The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It was helmed by Aditya Dhar. The first part hit the theatres in December last year.



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