Girl Dad Ranveer Singh Congratulates Mumbai Indians Captain Suryakumar Yadav On Daughter's Birth

Mumbai Indians batter and India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav and his wife Devisha Shetty have welcomed a baby girl. The couple shared the news on Thursday through a social media post. Actor Ranveer Singh also congratulated Yadav, welcoming him to the 'girl dad' club with a warm response online.

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Announcing the birth on Instagram, Suryakumar wrote, "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl - we welcome our baby girl." Ranveer Singh, who is expecting his second child with wife Deepika Padukone, was among the first to send his wishes. Reacting to the post, he shared a message with heart and other emojis and wrote, "God bless!" Take a look at the post here:

Suryakumar was not part of the first group of Mumbai Indians players who travelled to Raipur on Wednesday for the team's next IPL 2026 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for Sunday. He had captained MI in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants.

Following the birth of his daughter, the Mumbai Indians team and his teammate Deepak Chahar congratulated Yadav on the occasion.

Yadav has often spoken about the strong influence his wife, Devisha Shetty, has had on his career. He has credited her honesty and support for pushing him to work harder at a crucial stage of his journey. In earlier interviews, Yadav referred to Devisha as "brutally honest" and said she played a key role in shaping his mindset.

He has recalled a conversation from 2018, when Devisha asked him a straightforward question: "If you want to play for India, how do you plan to do it?"

Eight years after that conversation, Suryakumar went on to lead India to a successful T20 World Cup title defence in 2026, adding another milestone to his career as a World Cup-winning captain.

As for Ranveer Singh, the actor is currently enjoying the success of Dhurandhar 2, which was released in theatres on March 19. The film was released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



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