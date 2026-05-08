Inside Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai Home With Cricket Memorabilia And A Balcony Gym

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha Suryakumar Yadav, took to Instagram on May 7, 2026, to share that they had welcomed a baby girl. The caption of the post read, "With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl - we welcome our baby girl."

From Sara Tendulkar to Ranveer Singh, celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. But before stepping into parenthood, the couple were devoted paw parents. Now, as they embrace this new chapter, take a look inside the cricketer's luxury Mumbai apartment, where he will soon welcome his newborn daughter.

Spacious Living Room

Inside Suryakumar Yadav's Mumbai home, the living room is not only spacious but is also designed to accommodate his family while exuding modern charm. The overall white theme is peppered with artwork and a vibrant blue-toned sofa set, not to forget the accents of yellow that add a sun-kissed touch to the space and, at the same time, elevate it further.

The shades of wood and artefacts are complementary, while the textures blend into the space, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The living room sets the tone for the entire house, which is a blend of modern and minimalist design.

Handpicked art, elegant light fixtures, and woodwork further accentuate the entire house and extend from the living room to the kitchen, dining area, bedroom, and lounge area.

Gym In The Balcony

Suryakumar Yadav is a cricketer, and his home would seem incomplete without a gym. Although there is no separate room equipped with machines, the balcony features faux grass, dumbbells, and a few other tools.

Not only can the sportsman work out at home, but he can also enjoy fresh air on the spacious balcony, which is a luxury in Mumbai. The marble floors and contemporary interiors, filled with handpicked art, make the house feel lived in. One thing that stands out in the cricketer's house is the display of cricket memorabilia and trophies set against the backdrop of textured walls.

Vibrant upholstery and muted tones make Suryakumar Yadav's house an elegant and timeless space that deserves all your attention.

Apart from this multi-crore home, Suryakumar Yadav and his wife, Devisha, also purchased two apartments in March 2025 with a combined value of Rs 21.1 crore. They reportedly bought another flat in Chembur, Mumbai, for Rs 7.18 crore in February 2026.

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