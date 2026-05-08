Soha Ali Khan Recalls Bonding With Sharmila Tagore During Lung Cancer Battle: 'Never Said I Love You To Each Other'

Actress and author Soha Ali Khan Khan recently was seen talking about a difficult time of her life when her mother and veteran star Sharmila Tagore was diagnosed with stage one lung cancer.

The actress through a Mother's Day special segment on her podcast All About Her featuring Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, spoke about how that tough phase brought her closer and to be more expressive with her mother.

She said, “My mother and I were never the kind to say ‘I love you' to each other on the phone. In fact, when she told me she had been diagnosed with stage one lung cancer, she said it was because we don't express ourselves enough, and that we must communicate more as a family.”

Soha added, “She had read a book that spoke about the importance of expressing emotions. We were never very demonstrative, you know, like some families are”

Opening up about emotional expression within families, Soha Ali Khan shared, “People from that generation also didn't really know how to express their love. Perhaps people back then were not as expressive.”

Talking about Soha Ali Khan, the actress has been a part of Bollywood for almost two decades. She has delivered many hits like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Khoya Khoya Chaand, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge and others.

On the personal front, Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu. The couple is blessed with a daughter Inaaya Kemmu.

Soha is also the sister of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the uninitiated, Soha also hosts podcasts and shares a lot of informative content on her social media accounts.

The actress through her podcasts, All About Her, is often seen speaking about women's health, lifestyle changes, and different aspects of womanhood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)