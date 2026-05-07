<i>The Bear</i> Ends With Season 5, Set To Premiere On June 26

The hit streaming series The Bear is wrapping up its run on OTT with the 5th season. The final season of the show is set to drop on June 26.

All eight episodes will be available to binge on Hulu, reports Variety.

The Bear Season 5 picks up the morning after Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie (played by Abby Elliott) find out Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry and is leaving the restaurant in their hands.

As per the logline, “With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they'll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect' might not be the food, but the people”.

This news comes the day after the surprise drop of ‘Gary', a special flashback episode starring Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. The bonus episode, now available on Hulu and Disney , follows Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana.

As per Variety, the show is created by Christopher Storer, and first debuted in 2022 and became a word-of-mouth sensation. The first season won 10 Emmys, including for best comedy series, and cemented White as a leading man.

The ensemble cast of The Bear also includes Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson and Edwin Lee Gibson. Ricky Staffieri, Oliver Platt, Will Poulter and Jamie Lee Curtis have recurring roles, and guest stars include Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk and John Mulaney, among others.

Season 2 picked up 11 Emmy wins, but Season 3 was shut out with 13 nominations. The fourth season of The Bear is eligible for this year's award season, while the final installment will compete in 2027.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)