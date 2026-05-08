<i>Uri</i> Actor Recalls Harassment From Blinkit Agent: 'Crass Language Was Directed At Us'

Ten days after a disturbing incident with a Blinkit delivery agent, Uri actor Riva Arora shared her experience publicly. She recalled how the situation went beyond control, prompting police intervention. Tensions escalated when the delivery agent behaved rudely and kept using abusive language despite repeated cautions.

On April 26, the delivery agent arrived at Riva's doorstep with the order around 3:30 p.m.

"From the beginning, his tone was rude and inappropriate. When I responded, the situation didn't improve. My mother (Nisha Arora) stepped in to calmly address the issue and de-escalate things, but instead of resolving it, the delivery agent continued to behave disrespectfully," the actor explained to Hindustan Times.

"When my sister encountered him in the lift while he was leaving, he continued using inappropriate language despite being asked to stop. At that point, we felt his behavior had crossed a line and needed to be addressed seriously. Disrespectful, inappropriate, and crass language was directed at us without any provocation. It wasn't just a one-time remark—he continued speaking in that manner repeatedly," Riva alleged.

The delivery agent didn't restrain himself, and a verbal spat ensued.

"It began at our doorstep and escalated as he continued his behavior while leaving. When he tried to leave the premises after the altercation, we followed him downstairs and were able to stop him from getting away," said the 20-year-old, adding, "We immediately contacted the Mumbai Police, who responded very quickly and arrived on the spot to take action."

"They responded very promptly and took immediate action when they arrived. The matter was handled at the time, and as of now, it is being taken care of through the appropriate channels," she said.

Riva also confirmed that a formal complaint has been registered. "We have raised a formal complaint with Blinkit as well, because accountability at that level is equally important. We are currently awaiting a clear response and resolution from their side," said the actress.

Riva Arora has appeared in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, to name a few.