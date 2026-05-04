Blinkit Agent Paid With Rs 2,100 Currency Garland At Wedding, Video Sparks Laughter

A lighthearted wedding moment has gone viral after a family paid a Blinkit delivery agent using a traditional Rs 2,100 currency garland instead of handing over regular cash.The incident took place at a bustling wedding household, where preparations were in full swing. The family's Blinkit bill came to Rs 2,000, but when the delivery agent asked for change, the situation took a humorous turn. Instead of scrambling for loose cash, the family decided to pay him with a ceremonial garland made of currency notes, typically used in Indian weddings.

"There's actually a wedding at our house. Blinkit's bill was ₹2000. Now the Blinkit delivery guy is saying, "Give me some change, it's fine. So here, giving money to the Blinkit delivery guy," a person can be heard saying in the video.

In the now-viral clip, the delivery agent is seen good-naturedly accepting the unusual payment and even wearing the heavy garland around his neck, smiling as the family bursts into laughter. Adding to the moment, family members jokingly told him he would have to untie the notes himself, as they were too busy managing wedding festivities.

The video, originally shared on Instagram by Bhavya Shridhar with the caption, "POV – Blinkit waale bhaiya delivers to shaadi waala ghar," has struck a chord online.

Watch the video here:

Many viewers described it as a quintessential "shaadi season" moment. Social media users flooded the comments with amused reactions, with some joking that the extra Rs 100 in the garland was a "labour charge" for the effort required to separate the notes.

The clip has gone viral, resonating with audiences who found the exchange both relatable and endearing. One user called it "crazy" while others filled the comments section with laughter emojis,

A third user said, "Shridhar rocks bhaiya shocks."