Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z To KTM 200 Duke: Top 5 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 2 Lakh

India's two-wheeler market remains a major force in the auto sector, and performance bikes are now more affordable. You no longer need a huge budget to own a sporty motorcycle. In recent years, brands have launched several affordable, well-built bikes that offer good performance, sharp handling, and beginner-friendly dynamics. If you are looking for a powerful and budget-friendly bike, here's a list you must consider.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj has recently downsized the Pulsar NS400Z for the Indian market. Now powered by a 349cc engine, it delivers 40.6 hp of peak power and 33.3 Nm of torque, making it the most affordable 40 hp bike in the domestic market. Available at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers four colour options, all at the same price.

Hero Xtreme 250R

If you are looking for a powerful bike under Rs 2 lakh, with a more sporty stance, and a smaller engine compared to the NS400Z, the Hero Xtreme 250R has to be on the list. Tagged at a starting price of Rs 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), it is powered by a 249.03 cc, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled engine that delivers a peak power and torque output of 30 hp and 25 Nm of torque.

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Triumph Speed T4

The Triumph Speed T4 is now powered by the 349cc, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out 29 hp and 31 Nm of peak power and torque. In the Indian market, the Triumph Speed T4 is available at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is the fourth bike in the list of the most powerful bikes under Rs 2 lakh. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is equipped with a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm, respectively. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 is available at Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom), buyers looking for the fully faired version can choose the Gixxer SF 250 at Rs1.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

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KTM 200 Duke

Talking about the most powerful bikes, KTM has to be on the list. Available at Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 25 hp of peak power and 19.3 Nm of max torque.