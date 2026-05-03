No FASTag On Windscreen? National Highway Authority Warns Of Blacklisting

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges. As per Nation Highway Authority guidelines, the FASTag must be fixed on the vehicle's windscreen so that RFID readers can scan it easily. However, NHAI has observed that some users are not sticking the FASTag on the windscreen and instead holding it in hand.

With new highway projects and barrier-free tolling systems in progress, NHAI is tightening enforcement around toll collection norms. In a recent post on X, the authority urged users to properly fix the FASTag on their windscreen. It also warned that failure to follow this guideline could result in the FASTag being blacklisted.

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For a smooth and hassle-free journey, ensure your FASTag is pasted on vehicle's windscreen firmly.

Holding the FASTag instead of pasting it can lead to blacklisting.#NHAI pic.twitter.com/JdDq4DOJaQ — NHAI (@NHAI_Official) April 28, 2026

Why Fixing FASTag On The Windscreen Matters?

Installing the FASTag on the windscreen ensures seamless scanning at toll plazas, avoiding unnecessary delays caused by handheld tags. This helps maintain smooth traffic flow and reduces congestion. It also minimises the risk of misuse, as a properly affixed FASTag cannot be easily used across multiple vehicles, thereby preventing fraudulent practices.

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FASTag Annual Pass Scam

Earlier, NHAI had also issued a public advisory warning motorists about fake websites offering FASTag annual pass services. According to the authority, scammers are creating websites that closely resemble official FASTag platforms.

To help users stay safe, NHAI recommends: