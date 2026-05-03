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No FASTag On Windscreen? National Highway Authority Warns Of Blacklisting

National Highway Authority advises fixing FASTag on windscreen for smooth toll scanning, less congestion, and to prevent misuse; handheld tags risk delays and blacklisting.

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No FASTag On Windscreen? National Highway Authority Warns Of Blacklisting
  • FASTag must be fixed on the vehicle windscreen as per NHAI guidelines for easy scanning
  • NHAI observed some users are holding FASTags in hand instead of sticking them on windscreen
  • Properly affixed FASTags ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce toll plaza congestion
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FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India that uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to automatically deduct toll charges. As per Nation Highway Authority guidelines, the FASTag must be fixed on the vehicle's windscreen so that RFID readers can scan it easily. However, NHAI has observed that some users are not sticking the FASTag on the windscreen and instead holding it in hand.

With new highway projects and barrier-free tolling systems in progress, NHAI is tightening enforcement around toll collection norms. In a recent post on X, the authority urged users to properly fix the FASTag on their windscreen. It also warned that failure to follow this guideline could result in the FASTag being blacklisted.

Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: What It Means To Motorists

Why Fixing FASTag On The Windscreen Matters?

Installing the FASTag on the windscreen ensures seamless scanning at toll plazas, avoiding unnecessary delays caused by handheld tags. This helps maintain smooth traffic flow and reduces congestion. It also minimises the risk of misuse, as a properly affixed FASTag cannot be easily used across multiple vehicles, thereby preventing fraudulent practices.

Also Read: Ganga Expressway: How Much Toll Tax You'll Have To Pay From Meerut To Prayagraj

FASTag Annual Pass Scam

Earlier, NHAI had also issued a public advisory warning motorists about fake websites offering FASTag annual pass services. According to the authority, scammers are creating websites that closely resemble official FASTag platforms. 
To help users stay safe, NHAI recommends:

  • Access FASTag services only through official government platform, i.e., the Rajmargyatra app.
  • Avoid clicking on sponsored or unfamiliar links while searching online
  • Verify website URLs before entering any personal or payment details
  • Never share sensitive information like OTPs, card details, or login credentials.
  • Exit immediately if a website seems suspicious or asks for unusual permissions.
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