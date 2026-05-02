Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: What It Means To Motorists

The long-pending Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has finally been inaugurated, closing a critical gap on one of India's busiest highway corridors. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis flagged off the project, which is now open to the public from today, ie.,May 2, coinciding with Maharashtra Day celebrations.

About Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link

For years, the Borghat stretch on this route has been a major pain point for motorists. Narrow sections, sharp turns, steep gradients, and unpredictable weather often led to long traffic delays, stretching up to two hours during peak periods. The Missing Link addresses this by creating an alternate alignment between Khopoli and Kusgaon, effectively bypassing the most challenging sections.

From a driving perspective, the upgrade is significant. The project includes two wide tunnels, elevated viaducts, and a cable-stayed bridge over Tiger Valley, all designed to ensure smoother traffic flow and consistent speeds. By removing sharp curves and reducing exposure to heavy rainfall zones, the new stretch enhances overall safety.

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What Does The Missing Link Mean To Motorists?

The new corridor spans approximately 19 km, shortening the overall distance by about 6 km. More importantly, it decreases travel time between Mumbai and Pune by roughly 20 to 30 minutes under normal traffic conditions. For regular commuters and weekend travelers, the benefits include a more predictable, less stressful journey and time savings that add convenience to their daily or occasional travel.

Another key benefit is improved efficiency. Earlier, congestion in the ghat section resulted in heavy fuel wastage. With better traffic movement, motorists can expect lower fuel consumption along with reduced vehicle wear and tear.

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No Additional Toll Charges

Despite the major upgrade, authorities have confirmed that there will be no additional toll charges for using the Missing Link. However, in its initial phase (six-month period), only light motor vehicles and buses will be allowed on this route, while heavy vehicles will continue to use the existing ghat section.

Overall, the Missing Link transforms the expressway into a more reliable, all-weather corridor. For motorists, it's a practical upgrade, less time on the road, fewer bottlenecks, and a safer, more comfortable drive between two of Maharashtra's busiest cities.