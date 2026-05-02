Miss Your Old Chetaks, LMLs? Can Buy Them As Retrofitted EVs Now For Rs 70,000

Scooters have long been the backbone of India's two-wheeler story. Even today, they remain a go-to choice for their practicality, generous legroom and fuss-free usability. Icons like the Bajaj Chetak and LML Vespa didn't just sell in numbers-they became a part of everyday life, shaping memories across generations. While modern scooters have evolved with sharper styling and new-age tech, one thing that has quietly disappeared is that unmistakable old-school charm.

.If you've ever felt nostalgic about those rounded metal bodies and simple, no-nonsense design, there's now a way to bring that feeling back-without the smoke and noise. A recent video shared by Instagram user @surajkashyap4u showcases an electric scooter from RCJ that looks straight out of the past, but runs on modern electric underpinnings.

At first glance, the scooter could easily pass off as a restored vintage model. But underneath that retro skin lies an electric heart, replacing the old internal combustion engine with a cleaner, quieter alternative. It's this blend of nostalgia and practicality that makes it stand out. Even more appealing is the price tag-at around Rs 70,000, it positions itself as an affordable option for buyers who want style with a story.

That said, the scooter keeps things simple. Don't expect flashy digital screens or connected tech-what you get instead is a basic analogue cluster displaying essential information like speed, staying true to its old-school roots.

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On the specifications front, the RCJ electric scooter is built for city commutes rather than outright performance. It offers a top speed of 40 km/h and a real-world range of around 60-80 km per charge. Power comes from a hub-mounted BLDC motor producing 250W, paired with a lithium-ion battery pack ranging between 1.54 kWh and 2.3 kWh. Charging takes roughly three hours using a portable charger. The scooter rides on a simple suspension setup with hydraulic dampers at both ends, while braking duties are handled by drum brakes. With a gradeability of 12 degrees, it's capable enough for mild inclines, making it a practical choice for everyday urban use.

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