Family Books Entire Train Coach For A Wedding Trip, Viral Video Divides Internet

A video of an Indian family booking an entire railway coach for a wedding trip has gone viral, capturing a high-energy celebration as the train becomes a 'moving baraat.' The video starts with a family member tying a garland to the coach's nameplate and a poster welcoming guests. The family is seen dancing to energetic beats, with everyone from children to grandparents participating.

Further in the video, the bride-to-be is shown cutting a cake while the entire family cheers around her. The coach is lined with blankets and boxes, likely intended for the Mayra or Bhaat tradition, where maternal relatives present gifts to the bride's family. Amid this, a ticket collector is seen attempting to do his work while navigating the lively crowd, joining in with smiles despite the commotion.

Watch the video here:

The video has sparked a divide in online opinions. Many viewers praised the unique way of celebrating and the sense of togetherness, with some calling it a "soft power win" for Indian culture.

One user wrote, "This must be fun with extended family traveling together on a train for a marriage." Another said, "No harm. We used to book entire 2-tier coaches from Lucknow to Muzaffarpur for weddings. My cousin got married there in 1966, a relative in 1970 when it was MG, and I in 1983 when it was BG. It's enjoyable, cheap, and reflects togetherness."

"This isn't a coach anymore, it's a moving Dharamshala! Love the energy," added a thord.

Others have raised concerns about public etiquette, questioning if such loud celebrations are appropriate even when a full coach is booked.

A fourth wrote, "Is it really necessary to book entire railway coaches for a private party? While celebrations can happen anywhere, many passengers struggle daily to get even a seat. Maybe it's worth thinking about public convenience too."

While the activity prompted criticism over noise and civic responsibility, it is a legitimate service offered by the railways. Booking an entire train or specific coaches in India is done via the IRCTC Full Tariff Rate (FTR) system, which can be accessed online at ftr.irctc.co.in or offline at major railway stations. The process involves registering, submitting travel plans up to 6 months in advance, and paying a security deposit of approximately Rs 50,000 per coach.