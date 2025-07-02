How To Book An Entire Train Or Coach Via IRCTC: Full Guide Inside

Securing confirmed train tickets in India can be challenging, especially when traveling with large groups. While booking seats together can seem tricky, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) offers a solution: chartering an entire train or coach. So, here is a complete guide that provides a clear, step-by-step explanation of how to book through IRCTC's Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service, ensuring your group travels together comfortably.

How to Book an Entire Train or Coach (IRCTC FTR)

1. Understand FTR Options

IRCTC offers three charter types:

Railway Coach Charter - book one full coach (18-100 seats) Train Charter - reserve an entire train (18 to 24 coaches) Saloon Charter - luxurious private saloons with living amenities

2. Know Key Booking Windows

Booking opens 6 months in advance, and closes 30 days before departure

For multi-coach/trains: minimum of 18 coaches, max of 24 (must include 2 SLR/generator cars)

3. Pay the Security Deposit

Rs 50,000 per coach as Registration Money cum Security Deposit (RMSD)

Trains of maximum 24 Coach can be chartered.

4. Submit Your Booking Request

Online via IRCTC FTR Portal (https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in):

Register your account - verify OTP - select service (coach, train, or saloon)

Provide journey details: origin/destination, date, train, number/type of coaches

Upload passenger list and pay deposit

Offline via Station Office