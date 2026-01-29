Watch: YouTuber Dharmendra Bilotia Delights Internet With Surprise Helicopter Ride For Parents

A video shared by an Indian YouTuber has touched millions on social media after he surprised his parents with their first-ever helicopter ride.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Dharmendra Bilotia and shows him standing between his mother and father, with a helicopter behind them. At the start of the video, he asks his parents how they felt about the ride. Both reply quietly that they "felt good", a simple response that many viewers found deeply moving.

The video then cuts to moments from inside the helicopter. Bilotia's parents are seen seated together as they look out at wide aerial views, appearing calm, amazed and happy during the journey.

Dharmendra Bilotia captioned the video by reflecting on the journey his parents had made, writing that those who once stood in village fields watching helicopters fly overhead were now sitting inside one, rising from the soil of the village to the heights of the sky.

Viewers were especially drawn to the pride and emotion visible in the son's actions, as he fulfilled a dream his parents may never have expected to experience.

Since being shared, the clip has crossed 50 million views on Instagram and continues to receive thousands of comments. Many users called it emotional and inspiring, saying it highlights the joy of giving parents meaningful experiences rather than material gifts.

The comments were filled with admiration and gratitude, with one user saying, "I salute every parent who has children like you. My salute to my parents too." Another user wistfully commented, "A dream this also happens." A third user lavished praise, saying, "Brother, you've won the world; respect you from the bottom of my heart." These heartfelt comments reflect the emotional impact of Dharmendra Bilotia's video on his audience.