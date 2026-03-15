Daughters Gift Parents A New Car, Their Priceless Reaction Wins The Internet

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, two daughters recently surprised their parents with a brand-new car, making the internet emotional. The video opens to show the parents being led into their driveway while blindfolded. When the blindfolds were removed, they were met with a brand-new car parked in front of them, leading to immediate tears and tight embraces. After the initial shock, the family gathered for a ceremonial reveal and pulled a cloth off the vehicle amidst laughter and applause.

In her caption, Varsha explained the gift was a "small thank you" for their parents' lifelong support.

"We were never told 'you can't.'" We were only told "go fly." So, this car is just a small thank you for a lifetime of safety, support, and belief. It's only 4 of us at the end of the day," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Social media users flooded the comments with emotional responses, with many celebrating the daughters' success and their gratitude toward their parents.

"Lucky parents to have such precious and meaningful daughters. God bless you forever," wrote one user, while another commented, "They truly raised their daughters well; this is what gratitude looks like."

"Moments like these are priceless; no amount of money can match this feeling," said a third.

A fourth added, "He is successful in life, not because his daughters present him surprise gift through a car… but the value system with which daughters are brought up."

"Parents deserve this kind of happiness after everything they do," stated a fifth.

Last year, a similar video went viral when a man in Mumbai surprised his parents by gifting them a new flat. The video showed his father dancing with joy and his mother in disbelief after realising the house was their own, not a rental. Ashish Jain recorded the moment he handed over the flat's legal papers and a nameplate.