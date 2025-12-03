Mumbai Man Surprises Parents With New Home, Emotional Reactions Go Viral: <i>"Ghar Aapka Hai"</i>

A Mumbai man surprised his parents by gifting them a new flat, capturing their emotional reactions in a heartwarming video that has since gone viral. The video shows his father dancing with joy and his mother in disbelief after realising the house was their own, not a rental. Jain recorded the moment he handed over the flat's legal papers and a nameplate.

In the video, he's seen standing with his parents in their new home. They initially thought it was just a rented place, but Jain drops the bombshell that he bought the house for them. He reveals that the names on the deed and nameplate are theirs, leaving his parents stunned and overjoyed. The father immediately hugged his son, kissed him, and started dancing. The mother was initially in a state of shock and disbelief before breaking down in tears and hugging her son. He then hands over the key to his parents and says "Ye ghar aapka hai (this house is yours)".

"Their happiness is (sic) everything," Jain wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The heartwarming video has touched hearts worldwide, sparking a flood of love and appreciation on social media. Netizens showered praise on Jain for his selfless act, sharing how the video brought smiles and warmth to their day.

One user wrote, "That rare father's kiss."

Another commented, "Parents reaction priceless….Sons dedication is worth now. Touched n Crying BRB."

A third user said, "His father's expression are pure gold."

A fourth added, "Awwww itni beautiful mom … priceless reaction."

"Welcoming parents and giving the home keys... those moments, no parent can forget this feeling. God bless you," stated a fifth.