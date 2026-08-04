Video: Visitors Step Into Fountain, Steal Plants At ASR Airport; Internet Reacts

A viral video from the newly inaugurated Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) International Airport at Bhogapuram, Andhra Pradesh, sparked online debate over civic responsibility and public behaviour as it shows people stepping into or playing in decorative fountains. Another video captured visitors removing decorative plants from landscaped lawns and using the terminal premises as an open recreation space.

The airport marked a major infrastructural milestone for Andhra Pradesh, but footage showing inappropriate public conduct at the site raised concerns.

The clips circulated rapidly across social media platforms, drawing sharp reactions from users.

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Watch the videos here:

Social media reactions

Many online commentators argued that modern facilities require responsible public behaviour to maintain their condition, noting that vandalising or taking property from civic spaces harms regional development efforts. Several users urged airport authorities to increase security personnel and enforce fines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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"Going forward, the Forest Department might have to be deployed to protect trees and plants from these 'greatest citizens' along with Police," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Lack of civic sense creates the opportunity, a sense of entitlement justifies the action, and crook mentality drives the execution," said another user.

"I hope the Center implements a strict civic sense syllabus in the education curriculum as well as strict punishments for these kinds of uncivilised activities," a third user wrote.