When Will Commercial Flights Begin At Bhogapuram Airport? All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1 inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. Built by the GMR Group at a cost of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, the greenfield airport is one of the state's biggest infrastructure projects. For travellers planning to fly through the new airport, passenger services are set to begin later this month.

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When Do Commercial Flight Operations Begin?

According to the Andhra Pradesh government, scheduled commercial flight operations from Bhogapuram Airport will begin on August 17. The airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Saturday after receiving the required clearances ahead of its opening.

Key Facts About Bhogapuram Airport

The airport is located in Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district and has been named after freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. It is a greenfield airport, which means it has been built on a new site rather than replacing or expanding an existing airport.

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In its first phase, the airport has been designed to handle six million passengers every year. According to the master plan, this capacity can be expanded to 40 million passengers annually in the future.

For passengers travelling to north coastal Andhra Pradesh, the new airport will provide another option for air travel once commercial services begin. The passenger terminal has also been planned with future expansion in mind to accommodate increasing air traffic over the years.

With scheduled flight operations set to begin from August 17, travellers planning a visit to the region can soon book commercial flights to and from the newly inaugurated airport.