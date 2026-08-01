Rishikesh's Bajrang Setu Glass Skywalk Opens: Entry Fee, Timings And More

Rishikesh's much-awaited Bajrang Setu glass skywalk is now ready for visitors, and tourists will soon have to pay an entry fee to walk on its glass-floored sections. The Uttarakhand government has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the user fee, and the new rules are expected to come into effect soon.

The announcement was made on Wednesday. The Public Works Department (PWD), Narendra Nagar, has prepared the SOP, which has received the state government's approval. The department will now begin the tender process before the entry fee is implemented.

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How Much Will Tourists Have To Pay?

Once the new system is in place, adults will have to pay Rs 100 while children will be charged Rs 50 to access the bridge's glass skywalk.

According to Praveen Karnwal, Executive Engineer, visitors will be allowed on the glass footpath between 6 am and 10 pm. However, the bridge's central concrete portion will remain open round the clock and can be used free of cost.

"Work on Bajrang Setu is complete. Administration has put an SOP in place for walking on the glass footpath on both sides and how will safety be maintained. So, a tender has been invited under which a charge of Rs 100 per person for 2 hours and Rs 50 for children will be levied. The charges are in place to see that about 48 people will be needed for convenience and safety of people. They will work in 3 shifts...Movement of people on the footpath will be allowed between 6 am to 10 pm. The middle portion made of concrete will be accessible round the clock free of cost..," Kanwal told ANI.

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What Makes Bajrang Setu Special?

Bajrang Setu, India's first glass-floored cable suspension bridge, has been built across the Ganga river near the old Lakshman Jhoola in Rishikesh. It connects Tapovan in Tehri Garhwal with Jonk in Pauri Garhwal.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 60-70 crore, the bridge measures 132 metres in length and 8 metres in width. It features a 5-metre-wide central steel deck for two-wheelers, while glass walkways on either side offer visitors a unique experience above the river. The skywalk has been constructed using multiple layers of 12 mm-thick tempered glass to ensure durability and safety.