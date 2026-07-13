Delhi Tourists Assault Rishikesh Parking Worker After He Objects To Them Drinking In Public

A video allegedly showing a group of tourists assaulting a parking attendant in Rishikesh has gone viral, triggering outrage on social media. According to local reports, the group of tourists were allegedly drinking alcohol openly in the parking area. When a parking employee objected and reminded them that drinking was not permitted, an argument reportedly broke out.

The situation quickly escalated, with the tourists allegedly assaulting the employee. The victim sustained injuries and later filed a complaint with the police. The accused fled the spot after the incident, but a video of the assault soon surfaced online and spread widely across social media platforms.

Based on the complaint and the viral footage, police registered a case against six people and launched an investigation into the incident.

The episode has reignited concerns over unruly behaviour by tourists in the popular pilgrimage town, particularly during weekends when visitors from Delhi-NCR continue to arrive despite the monsoon slowing the tourist season.

The incident also follows another controversy in Rishikesh earlier this year. In April, a video showed a woman tourist from Haryana arguing with police after she was stopped for allegedly consuming alcohol near the banks of the Ganga. The footage showed the woman shouting at officers after they intervened to enforce local regulations.

Rishikesh is regarded as one of India's holiest cities and is designated as a spiritual zone. Consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food is prohibited in several parts of the town, particularly near the Ganga and other religious sites, to preserve the area's spiritual and cultural significance.