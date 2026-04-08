Heated Argument After Police Stop Woman Drinking Near Ganga In Rishikesh: "Tourists Sustain Your Livelihood"

A video from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, has captured a heated confrontation between a woman tourist from Haryana and local police after she was stopped for drinking alcohol near the banks of the Ganga river. As per the video circulating on the internet, the woman was spotted consuming alcohol in a public, sacred area near the Ganga. When police personnel intervened to enforce local regulations, she reportedly became aggressive and began shouting at them. The incident is said to have occurred on April 6 near the Phool Chatti area on the Neelkanth route.

During the exchange, she was heard shouting, "Tumhari rozi roti humse chalti hai" (Your livelihood depends on us), suggesting that as a tourist, her presence sustains the local economy. She further claimed that she was drinking with her own money and that tourists were being unfairly targeted. The argument escalated until the woman's husband intervened and led her away from the scene.

Watch the video here:



A woman from Haryana was drinking alcohol with her husband on the Ganga riverbank in Rishikesh. When locals & police stopped them, she lashed out: 'We tourists sustain your livelihood... your money is what we're drinking!'



pic.twitter.com/2gCKe6QOfP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 7, 2026

Notably, Rishikesh is a designated spiritual zone where the consumption of alcohol and non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited in many areas to maintain the sanctity of the holy river. Authorities frequently monitor the ghats and riverbanks to uphold these spiritual and environmental standards.

The video has sparked widespread debate on social media regarding the balance between personal freedom, respect for local cultural norms, and the conduct of tourists at religious sites. One user wrote, "Ma'am, your tourist money is welcome, but Ganga isn't your personal bar stool. Come for peace & spirituality, not to turn a holy riverbank into a Haryana after-party. Respect the vibe or stay home."

Another commented, "It is not about whether it is legal or not. Whenever you visit a place as a tourist, respect the local sentiments. You can drink elsewhere. Why start abusing and creating issues?"

A third said, "From where do they get so much arrogance and entitlement? What have they achieved in life? How empty & insecure people like these need to be to behave like this."

A fourth added, "It is true that tourism provides employment to people, but that does not mean that you have the freedom to behave as you please with any sacred site. Respect the place you are enjoying."