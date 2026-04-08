Trump Agrees To Two-Week Ceasefire With Iran: Here's The Full Statement

With little over an hour left on his self-imposed deadline, President Donald Trump stepped back from the edge on Tuesday, announcing a two-week ceasefire with Iran after a direct appeal from Pakistan's Prime Minister and military chief.

Trump said the decision to suspend military action came following conversations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, who asked him to hold back the strikes planned for Tuesday night.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform. Here is his statement in full:

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

