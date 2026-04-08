"Subject To Iran Reopening Hormuz": Trump Pauses Strikes For 2 Weeks

Hours after threatening that "a whole civilisation will die tonight," President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, stepping back from the threat of strikes on the country's power plants and bridges.

Trump announced the ceasefire on Truth Social, saying he had accepted a proposal put forward by Pakistan. The proposal calls for a two-week halt to hostilities and the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the United States would use the two-week window to work towards a final agreement with Iran.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East," he wrote.

Trump added that Washington had received a ten-point proposal from Tehran and considered it a workable starting point. "We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he said.

The announcement came with a caveat. Trump said the ceasefire was "subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz."

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted a statement on X, accepting the ceasefire.

"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," he wrote.

"For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations," Araghchi added.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

According to three Iranian officials cited by The New York Times, Iran accepted Pakistan's two-week ceasefire proposal following a last-minute intervention by China, a key Iranian ally, which urged Tehran to show flexibility and ease tensions. The officials said the ceasefire was approved by Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran has previously said it would only agree to open the Strait as part of a full peace settlement that guaranteed no further attacks by the United States and Israel, and not simply in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

Since the war began, Trump has repeatedly set deadlines tied to threats, only to extend them. Earlier in the day, he had written on Truth Social that "a whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again" if a deal was not reached, while also leaving open the possibility of a resolution, saying "maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen."

Since the war began on February 28, more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran. In Lebanon, where Israel is fighting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group, more than 1,500 people have been killed and more than one million displaced. Eleven Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon. Meanwhile, 23 deaths have been reported in Israel, and 13 US service members have lost their lives.